LUMBERTON — Four governing boards meet next week.

Robeson County commissioners

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room on the first floor of the Robeson County Administration Center.

The center is located at 550 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

Fairmont commissioners

The town of Fairmont will hold its board of commissioners’ meeting at 6 p.m. in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, located at 207 S. Main St.

Maxton commissioners

Maxton’s commissioners are to meet at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave.

Lumbee Tribal Council

The Lumbee Tribal Council is scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The public can view the meeting at https://www.lumbeetribe.com/live-stream.