LUMBERTON — During a meeting that lasted less than 30 minutes, county commissioners took their first look at the county’s FY2022-23 budget.

Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue told The Robesonian the budget, which has not been approved, contains appropriations for a total of $173,204,566.

Blue said funding allocations are being kept as closely as possible to the 2021-22 budget.

The county manager said the budget avoids a tax increase to residents “at all costs.”

Among capital projects are funding allocations for the paving of more trash compaction convenient sites in the county and the purchase of a trash compactor.

“We look forward to planning and enacting the next stages of this process,” she said.

Blue said commissioners could review the budget and discuss any questions or concerns with her. She said more planning will take place before the budget is adopted.

No action was taken on the budget.

Rezoning request

In other business, at the conclusion of a public hearing, commissioners approved a request to rezone land located at the corner of N.C. 130 and Raynham Road from Heavy Industrial District to Residential Agricultural to allow for the placement of homes. No one spoke for or against the request during the public hearing.

Robeson County Housing Authority

Commissioners also approved an amended 2021-22 fiscal year budget for the Robeson County Housing Authority which includes a supplemental pay adjustment of $27,989.

Building reuse grant resolution

Also during the meeting, commissioners approved a resolution in support of the submission of a building reuse grant in the amount of $500,000 to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The grant is to aid Atlantic Building Components & Services Inc. as it renovates the building located at 804 E. White Pond Road in Fairmont, which was formerly the site of South Robeson Knitting Mills. The county will provide a 5% funding match.

Speed reduction and transportation projects

Commissioner Lance Herndon requested that a North Carolina Department of Transportation study be done to include a speed reduction on Davis Bridge Road. Herndon requested the speed to be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph.

Commissioner Judy Sampson also requested that the speed limit be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph on Evergreen Church Road.

Also on Monday, Commissioner John Cummings requested that the county contact CSX to discuss the possible repair of a railroad intersection at McRae and Tom M Road, which he said was in “really bad shape.”

Cummings also told commissioners that an all-way stop is coming to the intersection of Union School and Raynham roads.

“It’s been approved by DOT,” he said.

Cummings did not provide a timeline for the project.

Other matters

Also on Monday, commissioners approved:

• A resolution to advertise a $1,500 bid for surplus property located at Alexander Street.

• The North Carolina Community College System College FY2021-22 Budget.

• Surplus of vehicles.

• Certification of Juvenile Prevention Council.

The meeting was moderated by Tom Taylor, the board’s vice-chair. Wixie Stephens, the board’s chair, and Commissioner Faline Dial attended the meeting by phone.

