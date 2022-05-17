FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Youth Council gives high school students the opportunity to gain leadership skills, according to Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp who oversees the group.

“I want ‘em to learn leadership,” Kemp said.

The FYC is comprised of about 20 students at Fairmont High School that meet twice per month. The council gives students the opportunity to get involved with local events and community service efforts, Kemp said.

“It gives them a chance to not only participate in but to plan activities that are not only harmonious but productive,” Kemp said.

The FYC was first founded by Kemp in 2010 during his stint as mayor at that time. The initial effort produced three school dances, tutoring at Fairmont Middle and Rosenwald Elementary schools, and community activities, he said.

However, the council did not convene in 2013 and was not in operation for eight years until Kemp ignited the effort again in February, he said. Since then, the group has met about six times in Miranda Gilchrist Mcnair’s class.

“The impact on the students has been positive for those involved,” Gilchrist Mcnair told The Robesonian in a statement.

Recently, members attended a dance on Saturday at the Heritage Center. Beforehand, they held a May 7 flea market event in the Fairmont Town Hall parking lot to raise money for the DJ.

Members will join other groups in a cleanup effort on Saturday to rid the Fairmont area of trash, Kemp said.

Kemp has taught more than 5,000 students during his tenure as an educator that spanned 43 years across three different high schools, he said.

“Young people are bored to death,” Kemp said. “They want something positive to do.”

The FYC gives them the freedom to plan events and to make an impact in the community, he said.

“The students want to be positively in charge and they want their voices to be heard. They are able to demonstrate that through service projects in the community which brings pride back to the community,” Gilchrist Mcnair said.

Some challenges faced in the effort are scheduling, Kemp said. Some students are involved in sports or other groups, which can affect student participation.

However, investing in those students means investing in the future, according to Kemp.

The students could grow up to be doctors, lawyers and leaders in the county, he said.

“They could grow up to be the president of the United States,” he said.

Investing time in those students makes a difference, according to Kemp and Gilchrist Mcnair.

“The concept of a student-led organization promotes future leaders who exercise excellent moral character and integrity in the community,” Gilchrist Mcnair said.

The mayor is seeking the support of the community as the FYC continues to operate and serve in the Fairmont area, he said.

