LUMBERTON — National Beta recently announced the Public Schools of Robeson County as a 2021-2022 National District of Distinction.

The award is given to districts who offer National Beta in all schools in their district, and who induct qualifying students in all eligible grades (four through 12). The Public Schools of Robeson County is one of 36 districts to receive the award nationwide.

Through the efforts of Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson, club sponsors, and deserving Beta members, the Public Schools of Robeson County has flourished since the district’s initial Beta charter.

The national award speaks highly of the Public Schools of Robeson County’s commitment to academic excellence, leadership development, and service involvement, and illustrates their dedication to preparing students for college, and career readiness. The students in their district understand the importance of these qualities and exemplify the Beta motto, “Let us lead by serving others.”

Award recipients received a National Beta District of Distinction award to proudly display at their district office. In addition, National Beta District of Distinction principals received a plaque to display at their school.

National Beta is the largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization in America.

Since its beginnings in 1934, National Beta has been committed to providing students with a positive experience in a supportive manner in grades 4-12. The organization recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement in schools and communities, and fosters leadership skills.

For more information about National Beta, visit betaclub.org.