LUMBERTON — A total of 106 volunteers provided531 hours of service on the Lumber River United Way’s annual Day of Caring recently.

The Internal Revenue Service assesses the “wage value” for the Day of Caring to be $13,779.

During this year’s event, Bladen and Hoke counties were able to join in the caring, with the local United Way expanding its service through the region.

The event began with fanfare provided by the Lumberton High School Band at Lumberton Chevrolet Buick GMC Hummer. Lumber River Executive Director Tate Johnson, welcomed volunteers, staff of Lumberton Chevrolet, and Miss Lumbee Taylor Brooke Locklear.

In recognition of the 10th Knit-In set for the Chevrolet dealership, General Manager Bill Shotwell was presented with a tapestry created from the previous Knit-Ins. Every bit of yarn in the tapestry was a scrap from an item made for a person in need and is representative of the many hands working to make the community better.

Some of the featured projects in Robeson County included: the installation of a Born Learning Trail in Pembroke, clean up/beautification around Robeson County Humane Society, Robeson County Partnership for Children, and Saving Grace Dog Rescue, Adopt-A-Highway clean up of 2 miles of highway 211 and a food drive.

In their first year participating as part of Lumber River United Way, Bladen County collected more than 80 pounds of food for a local food pantry and 10 volunteers from Elizabethtown Rotary served lunch and offered mentorship through Southeastern Carolina Crossroads.

A highlight of the day was being joined by Curvy Ms. America’s United States, Michelle Fisher; Hannah Wheeless, Miss Dublin Peanut Festival; Taylor Wheeless, North Carolina Queen of Hope Elite; and Melanie Wheeless, Mrs. Coastal Cape Fear.

Hoke County Agricultural Extension office hosted a Knit-In with more than 40 items made and donated by six volunteers. Items included knitted hats, bibs and walker bags. Most of the items will be donated to local nursing homes.

Community beautification projects were undertaken by volunteers from Maggies’ Outreach Center. Twenty-two volunteers planted flowers around the Hoke County Library and Maggie’s Outreach Center.