David Hodge, right, pastor of Calvary Cornerstone Holiness Church, shares an embrace Tuesday afternoon with a voter at the St. Pauls National Guard Armory. Hodge, who cast his ballot Tuesday afternoon, could be seen greeting community members and sharing smiles and conversations with multiple people at the location.

Voters could be seen at the St. Pauls National Guard Armory Tuesday afternoon, both arriving and departing the polling site during the process of casting their ballots in the 2022 statewide primary election.

LUMBERTON — John Cantey has secured another four years on the Precinct 5 seat of the Lumberton City Council after generating the most votes in Tuesday’s Election Day outcome.

Election results are unofficial until votes are certified through a canvass meeting 10 days after Election Day at the Robeson County Board of Elections.

Lumberton City Council

Cantey won his bid for reelection Tuesday securing 52.51% of the vote over newcomer Rhandi Cooper’s 44.25%, just a 28 vote difference. Darryl Genus was the candidate who came in third, securing just 2.65% of the vote.

Cantey said that low turnout and redistricting were major factors in the close race.

“That’s what you get whenever you have to deal with an election soon after redistricting,” Cantey said.

He also said historically, low turnouts do not favor the incumbent candidate.

Still, he thanked those who came out to support him, including his family.

“I thank all the supporters that understand the direction in which our precinct has to go… I will continue to take the criticism given towards my office for the lack of funding from disasters,” Cantey said.

He also congratulated Cooper on a “decent race” and wished her the best in whatever future endeavors she may have.

Cooper told The Robesonian she will continue her work to better the community.

“I think I gave it my all and what happened, happened,” Cooper said. “Precinct 5 got what they voted for.”

Cantey is the Regional Operations manager of Jan-Pro and a lifelong resident of Lumberton, with the exception of his 13-year career in the military, serving as a counter-intelligence agent.

Melissa Robinson, Precinct 2; John Caroll, Precinct 3; and Owen Thomas, Precinct 3, faced no opposition and retained their spots on the Lumberton City Council.

Thomas, who secured 287 votes Tuesday, was first elected to the seat in 2017, but Robinson and Carroll were both elected to their seats in 2019 during special elections.

A special election was held in 2019 for the Precinct 3 seat after Burnis Wilkins resigned following his election as Robeson County sheriff. Carroll was unopposed in the special election.

Robinson took over the seat left vacant after the death of her husband John “Big Wayne” Robinson garnered another special election.

Low voter turnout

“We wish more people would’ve come out and voted,” said Tina Bledsoe, director of the Robeson County Board of Elections.

There were 11,267 votes cast in the May 8, 2018 primary for Public Schools of Robeson County School Board members in districts 2,3,6, and 8. However, there were 5,016 ballots cast on Tuesday for School Board candidates, according to unofficial results on the State Board of Elections’ website just before 11 p.m.

There were 1,460 voters who cast their ballots in the Nov. 7, 2017 municipal election for Lumberton City Council members representing districts 2,3,5, and 8. There were 1,029 votes cast in the City Council races on Tuesday evening, according to unofficial results just before 11 p.m.

Additionally, there were 253 votes cast in the St. Pauls municipal election in 2017, with 13 fewer people casting their ballots for town leaders as of Tuesday.

“They didn’t come out this time. Hopefully, they’ll come out in November. We hope to see them then,” she said.

There are 70,492 registered voters in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Included in that number were 36,443 registered Democrats, 12,396 Republicans, 215 Libertarians and 21,438 Unaffiliated voters.

However, operations were running smoothly at the local Board of Elections, she said.

“So far, we didn’t have any major hiccups or anything,” she said.

St. Pauls

Joseph Weindel secured the District 3 seat on the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners with 57.63% of the vote defeating Mamie Regans Anderson’s 42.37%. Weindel will fill the seat left vacant by Deborah Inman, who did not file for reelection.

“I’m gonna try to do what I can do and try to get the town where it needs to be,” Weindel said.

“I really wanna get the storefronts back where they need to be and people in ‘em,” he said, referring to businesses on Main Street.

Regans Anderson also issued a statement to The Robesonian concerning the loss. She first thanked God for the opportunity to run for office.

“I’ll still be humble enough to work with the ones that do win,” she said. “It takes all of our input in order to make this successful.”

John Gudauskas Jr. who ran unopposed for the District 1 seat on the board garnered 75 votes, accounting for 93.75% of votes cast for the seat. Gudauskas was appointed in 2020 to serve the remaining two years of the seat, left vacant when Elbert Gibson was elected mayor. There were three write-in votes cast.

Annie Stephens also ran unopposed for reelection to the District 2 seat on the commissioner board, she won 96.30% of the votes which accounted for 52 votes. There were two write-ins.

Also running unopposed for reelection to the board was Donna Patterson, who secured 44 votes for the District 4 seat on the board. There were three write-ins.

Town residents also voted for the sale of liquor-by-the-drink in St. Pauls’ mixed beverage election on Tuesday. The majority of votes, accounting for 65.17%, were for the sale with 34.83% of voters casting ballots in opposition to the sale.

Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education

Melissa Ocean won the race to the District 2 seat of the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education with 62.82% of the vote, unseating incumbent Brenda Fairley-Ferebee, who gained 36.93% of the vote. There were four write-ins.

“Win or lose I’m grateful regardless,” Fairley-Ferebee told The Robesonian. “I’m an advocate of education, I will remain an advocate for education.”

Linda Emanuel won 67.03% of the votes in the race to the District 3 seat on the PSRC Board of Education. Opponent Peggy Wilkins Chavis secured 32.31% of the votes, according to unofficial results just before 11 p.m. There were six write-in votes cast.

“I just appreciate their support,” Emanuel said referring to voters.

Emanuel said her conscience is “the boys and girls of Robeson County.”

Incumbent Mike Smith, who is unopposed in the bid to retain his District 6 seat on the board, won 942 votes, or 94.01% of the votes cast for the seat, as of results posted on the State Board of Elections website before 11 p.m. There were 60 write-in votes cast.

Tre’ Britt filed for the District 8 seat formerly held by Dwayne Smith, who did not file for reelection. Britt, who ran unopposed for the seat, garnered 1,418 votes, accounting for 96.40% of votes cast. There were 53 write-in votes cast.

Robeson County Commissioners

Faline Dial, Dem., won 81.50% of votes in a landslide over the 18.50% won by her Democratic opponent Sandy (Billy) Bowen in the bid for the District 4 seat on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners. Dial will run against Republican Scott Bell in the Nov. 8 general election.

“I would like to thank the constituents of District 4 for their support and their trust to continue to serve on the Board of Commissioners,” Dial said.

Incumbent Lance Herndon also secured his reelection to the District 8 seat of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners with a 67.40% vote over opponent Curtis Mabe Sr., who won 32.60% of the vote just after 11 p.m. He will face off against Republican candidate Tina S. Herring during the November election.

Herndon could not be reached for comment by deadline.

N.C. House District 47

Charles Townsend and Jarrod Lowery will face off in the Nov. 8 general election after Tuesday night’s results.

The results in this race are with 38 out of 39 precincts reporting, as of 11:21 p.m.

Lowery secured 70.15% of the vote topping candidate Mickey Biggs’ 29.85% in a landslide victory, thus advancing him to the Republican candidate spot.

“I really do appreciate the votes in Robeson County putting their confidence in me,” Lowery told The Robesonian.

Lowery said he’s “excited” about what the future holds.

“I will continue to work as hard as I can to earn the respect of every voter in Robeson County,” Lowery said.

Former Fairmont mayor Charles Townsend also handily secured a victory over political newcomer Aminah Ghaffar, and will advance as the Democratic candidate for District 47 House Seat in the Nov. 8 General Election. He won 63.90% of the vote.

“I want to tell all the people thanks,” Townsend said. “I’m really humbled that they chose me to be their Democratic nominee.”

Robeson County Clerk of Superior Court

Shelena Smith handily won her bid for reelection as the Robeson County Clerk of Court. She secured 67.20% of the votes over Jamaica Campbell’s 32.80%.