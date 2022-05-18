LUMBERTON — Forecasts from the National Weather Service include the possibility of triple-digit temperatures in the Robeson County area on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are to reach “[h]ighs around 100 degrees” Thursday and usher in “a slight chance” of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours, according to the NWS website. Friday also will bring with it high temperatures around 100 degrees.

“High pressure aloft will amplify in the days ahead, leading to triple digit heat in places Thursday and Friday. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase on Sunday ahead of a strong cold front. The front will cross the area early Monday bringing much cooler temperatures and rainfall,” according to an NWS MidWeek Weather Briefing prepared by Matt Scalora.

The weekend forecast includes rain with the possibility of thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday, according to the NWS.

For updates on weather conditions, visit www.weather.gov.