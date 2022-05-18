Interim town manager: Increases to be voted on in June

FAIRMONT — Increases to water and sewer rates were discussed during a Tuesday Fairmont Board of Commissioners meeting, but official action to approve increases is not to take place until June, according to the interim town manager.

During the April 19 Board of Commissioners meeting, commissioners in support of water, sanitation, and sewer rate increases and a pay study for town employees. Commissioner Heather Seibles was not present at the April meeting to cast a vote.

The 25% rate increase is to become effective July 1, if it is approved in June along with the budget.

“Our minimum bill is currently for 2,000 gallons of water or less. We will be changing that to 1,000 gallons of water or less effective July 1 along with the rate increase of 25%,” interim Town Manager Jenny Larson told The Robesonian.

“Because we are reducing the minimum to 1,000 gallons, someone who used to pay $67.94 for 2,000 gallons will see the biggest jump and will now be paying $92.74. This will affect roughly 24% of our customers,” she said.

There is an average of 1,180 water customers in Fairmont, she said.

Half of them “use 2,000 gallons or less and that was why we decided to lower the minimum to 1,000 gallons,” she said.

“The minimum bill for 1,000 gallons effective July 1 will be $26.28 for water, $34.43 for sewer and $24.29 for sanitation for a total of $85.00,” Larson said.

The current minimum bill of $23.28 for 2,000 gallons will increase to $26.28 for 1,000 gallons.

For sewer, the minimum bill of $27.43 will increase by $7 to $34.43 for 1,000 gallons.

In addition, the minimum sanitation rate will increase by $7.06 from $17.23 to $24.29.

Water rates have increased two times during the last ten years, and sanitation rates were increased in 2012, according to Larson.

Commissioners voted in Nov. 2019 to increase the base water and sewer rates by $2 effective January 2020. The decision to increase rates was previously delayed in October 2019 after then Town Manager Katrina Tatum told commissioners the increases would allow the town the opportunity to be competitive and apply for grant funding.

Commissioner Terry Evans said residents could not handle that increase, but then voted for the increase in November 2019. Charles Kemp cast the lone no vote on the commissioner board in November 2019.

“Mr. Legusta Floyd had questions about the utility rate increase. He passed out copies of his questions to the board and citizens present,” according to meeting minutes provided by Larson.

Larson said he had mailed a postcard to residents in the town concerning increases.

During the meeting, Kemp presented reasons why the increases are needed.

Among the reasons given were inflation, the rise in the cost of benefits for employees like retirement, the town’s aging equipment, the town’s $250,000 deficit in water and sewer fund balance, deterioration of the system and “limited customer base.”

Larson said the town’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget would be given to commissioners on May 31 for review.

“Copies will be available for the public to view in the Water Department and online June 1. The Budget Public Hearing will be Tuesday, June 21 and citizens are encouraged to come and comment. The budget will be officially adopted on Tuesday, June 28,” according to meeting minutes.

Action items

Also on Tuesday, commissioners adopted Ordinance 22-209, which includes the voluntary annexation of Grandma’s Snack Shack.

Commissioners approved Ordinance 22-208 which includes a budget amendment of $7,678 for additional ABC Revenue.

Commissioners also voted to close Main Street for the Summer Business Expo on June 25. Commissioner Terry Evans did not partake in the vote because he had been excused to return to work.

Winona Gause, Dwayne McCormick and Gary Deese (out of town member) were reappointed by commissioners to serve on the Fairmont Planning board for a three-year term expiring May 2025.

Other matters

In other business, commissioners heard from Lorenzo Currie who shared a proposal for his plans to open a bar and grill in the old Levinson building downtown, according to the minutes.

Jimmy Broach Jr., president of Atlantic Building Components, also spoke of his new business which manufactures trusses. He told commissioners and residents the business plans to bring 105 jobs to the area.

Steven Harrell, COO of Lumberton Housing Authority, also spoke of the Housing Choice Voucher program and the need for more landlords in the program.

“Mr. Bobby Walters thanked the Public Works department for taking the street sweeper through the Happy Hill area. He suggested the need for a playground for the children in the Happy Hill neighborhood,” according to the minutes.

Nate Thompson also voiced concern about a pile of debris on McKoy Street. Public Works Director Ronnie Seals said the town was unable to move it and that a contractor must do the job, according to the minutes.

“He [Seals] spoke to the homeowner 9-10 months ago. The trees are too long for the town to pick up and need to be cut first, which the town cannot do. The debris has to be removed by a contractor and taken to a certified landfill,” according to the minutes.

Commissioners went into a closed-door session for matters concerning attorney-client privilege during the meeting. No action was taken when commissioners emerged from the closed-door session, according to the minutes.