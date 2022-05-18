PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has scheduled two events geared toward veterans.

Veterans are invited to the tribe’s Veteran Stand Down from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club, at 120 Youth Drive in Pembroke.

The event will offer a variety of resources for veterans, including health screenings, housing assistance, mental health services, employment services, veterans’ benefits assistance, gear distribution and food.

The North Carolina Division of Workforce Solutions is collaborating with the Lumbee Tribe on the event that is open to all veterans. Veterans will need to present proof of Veteran status: DD-214, Veteran ID, or VA Verified onsite. The Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club is located behind the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex on Highway 711 Pembroke.

The Lumbee Tribe will also host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new community for veterans as well as a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. on May 26.

The community is invited to the ribbon-cutting for the Warriors’ Way Veterans Village at 11 am. The village is located at 1179 West Boyce Road in Rowland. The village community will house 10 veterans in the Rowland Community. The event will also include a flag ceremony as part of the special occasion.