PEMBROKE — The Office for Regional Initiatives at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will be hosting a fun-filled aerospace camp for rising fifth- through eighth-graders this summer.

The “Mission to Mars” camp will be held July 18-22. There is no charge. The camp will be held in the School of Education building from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To register, visit www.uncp.edu/rc.

The camp will feature hands-on adventures exploring science, engineering and technology to explore Mars. Participants will also learn about astronomy, rocketry, planetary science, space exploration technology, mission planning and engineering.

Campers will learn the basics of aerospace engineering through interactive activities such as 3D design and printing, model rocketry, robotic vehicles and life on mars.

The camp is sponsored by Cummings Aerospace, based in Huntsville, Alabama. Cummings Aerospace President and CEO Shelia Cummings is a Pembroke native and a member of the Lumbee Tribe. Her company is regarded as a leading provider of high-value engineering solutions for complex systems in the aerospace and defense industry. Cummings began her academic career at UNC Pembroke before completing an aerospace engineering degree at the University of Maryland at College Park.

For more information about Mission to Mars or other summer camps at UNCP, visit uncp.edu/rc or call 910-775-4020.