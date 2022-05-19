Several people were involved Tuesday in the “Age My Way” event held in Biggs Park Mall. The event was hosted by the Lumber River Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging in celebration of Older Americans Month.

LUMBERTON — The Lumber River Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging recently celebrated Older Americans Month during an event at Biggs Park Mall.

The “Age My Way” event was held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the mall.

The goal of the event was to provide education about services and support for older adults and their caregivers as well as to gather feedback from older adults concerning their thoughts and ideas for future planning needs.

Staff members were available to share information on aging services in Robeson County along with information on legal services from Legal Aid of North Carolina and recreational activities offered at Pine Street Senior Center in Lumberton.

Visitors enjoyed door prizes, refreshments and entertainment provided by two older-adult line dancing groups, the Carolina Girls and The Robeson Rockers.

Older Americans Month was established in 1963 by President John F. Kennedy.

To learn more about available resources and volunteer opportunities for older adults 60 and older, contact the Lumber River Area Agency on Aging at 910-618-5533.