LUMBERTON — The RCC Foundation has received an anonymous donation in the amount of $10,000.

The donor came forward earlier this month to create a memorial endowment in honor of the late Ralph Jacob Clark, Jr.

Clark was tragically killed in a car accident this past March. He was a senior at Lumberton High School and would have graduated later this month.

“The passing of Ralph Jacob Clark, Jr. has left our community brokenhearted,” said RCC President Melissa Singler. “This generous gift will help many students fulfill their academic goals and will keep Ralph’s memory alive for generations to come. We are grateful to our anonymous donor for this wonderful tribute to Ralph Jacob Clark, Jr.”

The endowment was established for students enrolled in the welding, industrial systems, or mechatronics program at Robeson Community College.

“Our students are the future of our community and the Ralph Jacob Clark, Jr. Memorial Endowment will enable Ralph’s legacy to live on and change lives for many years to come,” said Jessica Bullard, RCC Foundation director.

The donor stated that this gift would help promote higher education in Robeson County to those who may not have the means to pay.

“This scholarship will give young men an opportunity to attend college,” said the donor. “It will give them the opportunity that Ralph did not have.”

Anyone wishing to contribute to the endowment can contact Jessica Bullard at 910-272-3235 or [email protected]