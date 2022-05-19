ROWLAND — Two new police vehicles are patrolling in town, according to Rowland Chief of Police Hubert Graham.

The police department recently received two Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs after purchase approval by the town commissioner board. One of the vehicles is unmarked, according to Graham.

And the police chief he has already received positive feedback from the community, he said.

The vehicles were $37,500 each and outfitting the vehicles with added police equipment cost about $5,000 per vehicle, according to David Townsend, the town’s clerk.

“I’m grateful that we got ‘em … It’s a heck of an investment,” Graham said.

One vehicle was received April 28 after it was outfitted and the other arrived at the department this month, Graham said.

“We needed these new vehicles,” Townsend said.

The last time the department received new vehicles was in 2016, Graham said.

The new vehicles bring the police department’s vehicle fleet total to seven.

Patrolling in a small town can be “rough on vehicles,” Graham said.

Patrol vehicles run from 12-14 hours each day in the town and must continuously stop and go, he said. Thus, vehicles should be replaced on a regular basis.

Graham told The Robesonian he wished to extend gratitude to town commissioners for the purchase. The police chief said he hopes the vehicles can provide 10 years of service to Rowland residents as the department continues its work to serve and protect the town.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]