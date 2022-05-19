PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council unanimously approved Thursday the establishment of an Agriculture and Natural Resources Department during its regular business meeting held at the Lumbee Tribe Complex.

The department’s main focus will be to support tribal lands and the more than 400 agricultural producers within the tribal community, said Wendy Moore, chair of the Agriculture/Natural Resources Committee.

“This is a moment in history,” Moore said.

The Lumbee tribal chairman formed an advisory committee of farmers to review agricultural needs and what the tribal government can do to increase its support. The committee made a request to the chairman for the establishment of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Department as well as the adoption of a mission statement.

The mission statement is: “To be stewards of Lumbee lands and waters by honoring our ancestors and their traditions, strengthening our existing farm community but advocating the Lumbee agricultural opportunities and promoting tribal food sovereignty.”’

Lowery told the council prior to the vote that the decision would be a positive move in the right direction.

“I think it is a progressive step for us as a tribe, working with formers, working with our ranchers, working with our overall producers in any of the different arenas that they work in here among our people in agriculture… It’s going to be a very positive step for the individuals who work so hard to make sure we have food on our table,” Lowery said.

Moore thanked the farmers who made up the committee during the meeting, and the council followed with a standing ovation.

“These are the hands that feed the Lumbee people and we honor you for your commitment,” Moore said.

Going digital

In other news, Lowery told council members Thursday that the tribe has entered into a contract agreement with Salesforce, a company that provides a network that will allow Tribal enrollment and housing services to go digital.

Tribal staff met with three different companies and at least two have worked with other tribal nations and one chosen received testimonials of their work.

“We’re moving away from the enrollment platform we’ve used since 2001 and we are moving into what I call ‘2022,’” Lowery said.

It also allows for seamless communication between the departments within the tribe and will allow staff to carry their work out into the field.

“This is a digital platform that is cloud-based which will allow us to go and to be paperless within the next four to five years here at the tribe,” Lowery said.

Lowery said this will be a “big move” for the tribe and will take some time to transition over to the new system, and he may come back before the board in the future to either request a close in enrollment or extend closed enrollment to allow for time to transition.

“There will be a disruption in enrollment at some time,” Lowery said.

In other matters, the council amended the budget to make room for an additional $83,663 for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. With the addition of the funds, which were awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the tribe will now be able to offer cooling assistance in addition to heating and water assistance.

“We’re just excited about that,” said Pam Hunt, chair of the Finance Committee of the Lumbee Tribal Council.

Hunt also reiterated that “every dime of this money went into the line item for assistance —nothing went to supplies, salaries.”

Council members also approved a resolution of support of the collection of updated and accurate data on missing and murdered indigenous women to be entered into national databases.

Also Thursday, Tribal Administrator Tammy Maynor was recognized for her 20 years of service to the tribe. Maynor is the longest=serving employee of the tribe, according to Lowery.

“Tammy has severed this tribe with distinction, with honor,” Lowery said. “She is a wealth of knowledge.”

