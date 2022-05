Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

The ribbon was cut Friday during the grand opening ceremony of Meadow Branch Apartments, 2015 E. Elizabethtown Rd in Lumberton. Local officials and State Sen. Danny Britt gathered to celebrate the addition of 72 housing units, which first welcomed tenants in April 2021. United Property Management manages the complex. Mills Construction Company and FGM Development were involved in the construction and development of the apartments.

Jessica Horne | The Robesonian