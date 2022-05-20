LUMBERTON — April was National Poetry Month and to celebrate Robson Community College’s English Department and the Friends of the Arts sponsored the Ninth Annual Poetry Contest.

There were two categories including one for Robeson Community College students and one for faculty and staff.The writing themes this year were “The Power of Words” and “Real Beauty.”

Each winner received a medal and a gift bag containing gift cards and other items.

First place in the faculty and staff category went to Rebecca Shaw for her poem “Postcard Sestina,” and Anna Richardson took home first in the student category with the poem “Does a Rose Not Have Thorns?” Both received a check for $100.

Also placing in the student category were Michaela Mickles with the poem “Real” Beauty” which took the second-place spot, and Summer Bullard placing third with the poem titled “Set Free.”

Placing second among the faculty and staff was Arthur Hall, who wrote the poem “The Power of Words (Proverbs 18:21).”

“Beauty is Real,” a poem by Angela Lamb placed third.

All winners have been invited to read their poems during the college’s inaugural Poetry Slam, which will take place during the Fall of 2022 semester at Robeson Community College.

“Both the English Department and the Friends of the Arts would like to thank all participants,” an RCC release read.