LUMBERTON — Four years of hard work paid off for a Purnell Swett graduate Thursday night when Shakylia Hunt won a new car thanks to her scholastic efforts in the Robeson County Driven 2 Excel program.

Hunt won a 2022 Honda Civic LX in Beasley Media Group’s Driven 2 Excel program, sponsored by Lumberton Honda.

“I didn’t know how to feel,” Hunt said after her name was pulled. “There wasn’t a secret, I just stayed on top of my stuff.”

Hunt said she plans to attend college with aspirations of becoming a veterinarian.

Beasley Media of Fayetteville (Foxy 99, WKML, My Kiss Radio, Sunny 94.3, 96.5 BOB FM, and 107.7 JAMZ) awarded Hunt the car from Lumberton Honda for her academic and attendance achievements this school year.

To qualify, Robeson County Schools students had to maintain a GPA of 3.2 for each grading period of the 2021-2022 school year, and have had no more than five unexcused absences.

“We are so incredibly proud of the hard work all of these seniors have put in for a challenging four years of high school,” said Kent Dunn, regional vice president for Beasley Media Group. “We’re thankful for our partners who help us reward these students for their achievements and look forward to continuing to celebrate academic success.”

The car was awarded during a special event Thursday evening at Lumberton Honda.

“This one is a little more exciting for us because all the people were here and you could feel the energy in the air,” said Kent Locklear, general manager of Lumberton Honda. “It just makes me feel good about doing this program.”

Locklear also said he was glad to “support the schools.”

Additionally, six $1,000 scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors by Piedmont Natural Gas. The scholarship winners representing the six Robeson County schools were:

• Xylaija McIver – Fairmont High School

• JaQuez Parris – Lumberton Senior High School

• Jaylen Lamark – Purnell Swett High School

• Ignacio Gomez-Espinoza – Red Springs High School

• Ethan Driggers – Early College High School

• Ja’Marcus Simmons – St. Pauls High School

Beasley Media Group, Robeson County Schools, Lumberton Honda and Piedmont Natural Gas proudly supported this year’s Driven 2 Excel program in Robeson County.