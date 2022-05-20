LUMBERTON — Among other local Revolutionary War personalities, Thomas Robeson could arguably be the most instrumental in the formulation of today’s prosperity and freedom.

Robeson, who was born Jan. 11, 1740 in Bladen County, served as a colonel and state legislator, according to a biography published by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Growing up in the years leading up to the Revolutionary War, Robeson’s family was among other Scots who settled in the Sandhills region — now known as the greater Fayetteville area. The politics of the region saw a large majority of Scottish families loyal to England (Tories). At the age of about 35 Robeson and other Whigs, also known as Patriots, joined up with the Bladen Militia.

Robeson was named colonel of the militia, thanks in part to his political connection “as a member of the Third Provincial Congress, held at Hillsborough in August 1775,” according to the NCDNCR. biography.

In what would become known as a key event in Revolutionary War history, the Bladen Militia under Robeson’s command — together with other patriots — won a decisive victory in 1775 over the Tory loyalists in the Battle of Moore’s Creek Bridge.

After the war, Robeson was elected as a state legislator and in 1787, Robeson County was created to honor the influential hero of a burgeoning America. He died and was buried near Tar Heel two years earlier in 1785.

This week in Robeson County history

100 Years Ago: On May 22, 1922, the Robesonian reported the following story by H.V. Brown: “Indian Normal Finals Mark Close of Successful Year. One of the most successful school years in the history of the Cherokee Indian Normal school at Pembroke came to a close Friday with a commencement well worth attending. Trains from north, south , east and west brough whites and Indians by the hundreds.”

50 Years Ago: The May 21, 1972 Robesonian reporter Olin Briggs reported the following: “Organized Crime Hits Lumberton; Police Chief Has Ready Remedy. Lumberton has been hit by an invasion of organized crime in the form of a series of burglaries and the summer burglary heat wave is beginning, but Police Chief Wilber Lovette has some optimistic predictions. …”

25 Years Ago: On May 21, 1997, the Robesonian ran the following headline and story by Barbara Collins: “School budget OK’d. The Robeson County Board of Education approved the 1997-98 local budget of $13.9 million Tuesday night when its chairman cast a tie-breaking vote.”

5 Years Ago: The May 21, 2017 Robesonian carried the following story by reporter Bob Shiles: “Officials line up against tax hike. Robeson County. Robeson County commissioners are determined there will be no increase in property taxes during the next fiscal year even though the county manager hinted one might be needed.”

1 Year Ago: Robesonian reporter Tomeka Sinclair wrote the following in the May 21, 2021 Robesonian under the headline “Lumbee Tribe cords graduates:” More than 100 Class of 2021 graduates, representing the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, were recognized Thursday during a Cords of Honor ceremony that took place at the tribe’s Cultural Center.

The Our History Feature is compiled by Executive Editor David Kennard.