Marietta man charged with second-degree murder

LUMBERTON — A 47-year-old Marietta man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 32-year-old Fairmont man on Friday.

The shooting that left Darrell Ford dead was the result of “an ongoing family dispute,” according to the Robeson County Sheriffs’ Office.

James Allen Fulton was arrested by Lake View police in South Carolina after the shooting on Friday.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held in the Dillon County Detention Center in South Carolina, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He will be extradited back to North Carolina.

Robeson County sheriff’s deputies responded about 10:16 p.m. to a report of a person shot on N.C. 41 South near Fairmont. Ford was found in the driveway area suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was transported to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center where he died of his injuries.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.​