LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of two persons of interest in the Monday shooting death of a 20-year-old Fairmont man.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying the suspects in connection with the shooting death of Shawn T. Campbell on Monday.

Deputies responded about 12:45 a.m. to a report of a person shot on the 9000 block of N.C. 130 bypass near Fairmont, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Campbell was found dead inside the home.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations divisions.

