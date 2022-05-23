RALEIGH – The statewide Memorial Day Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign kicked off Monday.

Through June 5, law enforcement officers in all 100 North Carolina counties will be patrolling the roads to make sure citizens are buckling up, whether they’re behind the wheel, in the front passenger seat or in the back seats.

“Although citizens could face a citation and fines for not wearing their seatbelt, the real goal here is saving lives,” said Mark Ezzell, Governor’s Highway Safety Program director in a statement. “Your chances of being killed or seriously injured in a car crash are reduced by nearly half when you wear a seatbelt.”

In 2021, 555 North Carolinians who were not wearing seat belts lost their lives in vehicle crashes, including nearly 30 during last year’s two-week Click It or Ticket enforcement period.

“With the increased amount of traffic that will be on the roadway for the holiday and the unofficial start to summer it would be imperative for anybody on the roadways to obey all motor vehicle laws to include buckling up for their own safety,” said 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the State Highway Patrol.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol members will be monitoring U.S. 74, Interstate 95 and all main thoroughfares in Robeson County during the enforcement period, Lewis said.

“The Click It or Ticket Campaign is not about writing citations but is an enforcement tool that must be used to reinforce the need to utilize seat belts when traveling our highways,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins in a written statement.

In 2021, there were 377 unrestrained crashes that resulted in 28 fatalities on Robeson County roads, he said.

“I would rather have a Deputy issue a seat belt citation rather than notify a family that a loved one has lost their life simply for not wearing a seat belt,” the sheriff added.

North Carolina law requires all passengers in a vehicle to be properly restrained and violations are punishable by fines of up to $180. Children younger than 8 years and under 80 pounds must be properly restrained in an approved child safety seat or booster seat.

If a passenger under 16 years of age is not properly restrained, the driver faces a $266 fine.

When North Carolina launched the Click It or Ticket initiative in 1993, only 64% of North Carolinians used their seat belts. As of Monday, the number hovers around 90%, according to the NCDOT.

In addition to increased enforcement statewide, the campaign will include a paid media component, including an influencer campaign where TikTok and Instagram influencers will share their own seat belt messages with North Carolina audiences.

The Governor’s Highway Safety Program, which is an arm of the N.C. Department of Transportation, provides grants to law enforcement agencies for various traffic safety initiatives, including campaigns like Click It or Ticket. For more information about the initiative, visit ncdot.gov.