Pembroke Recreation Complex to open splash pad to public Saturday

Pembroke Parks & Recreation Director Phil Harper speaks of the three-year journey to install a splash pad at the Pembroke Recreation Complex. The splash pad will open to the public on Saturday.

Pembroke Town Manager Tyler Thomas thanks town staff and council Monday for their part in the installation of a splash pad at the Pembroke Recreation Complex.

Pembroke officials, staff and sponsors cut the ribbon Monday on the new splash pad installed at the Pembroke Recreation Complex. The grand opening for the facility will be Saturday.

Pembroke officials, staff and sponsors cut the ribbon Monday on the new splash pad installed at the Pembroke Recreation Complex. The grand opening for the facility will be Saturday.

PEMBROKE — It was in the year 2019 that the Pembroke Town Council was introduced to the concept of installing a splash pad at the town’s Recreation Complex and gave Parks and Recreation Department staff the green light to move forward with pursuing funding.

On Monday, three years later, that concept became a reality and town staff, sponsors and the Pembroke Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the milestone by cutting the ribbon on the newly erected splash pad.

“Everyone really supported this,” said Phil Harper, director of the Pembroke Parks and Recreation Department. “I can’t tell you how much I’m appreciative of this. It’s been a long haul — a little over three years — but look, we got a splash pad now.”

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sign up for our electronic newsletter and have headlines sent directly to your email. CLICK HERE for details.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

The splash pad is set to open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. It will open daily for the summer on June 4. A $2 cash fee is required.

The completed splash pad is equipped with multiple apparatuses including a flower that shoots out a shower of water and a bucket that periodically dumps gallons of water once it is full. A shelter and ticket office/pump station are also included with the splash pad as well as a bench donated by the Lumber River United Way.

“Obviously, being here in this part of the state, it’s extremely hot and humid. We have kids and parents who call us every summer wanting to know does the town have a swimming pool or where can their kids go to get wet and get out from the heat and now this, this is just a blessing for me to see this come into fruition,” Harper said.

The steps that led to the opening of the splash pad were filled with a series of letdowns, the first being the town being overlooked for a North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant. Following the rejection, Harper garnered up a series of sponsors who pledged thousands of dollars for the project, but then COVID-19 hit.

“Through COVID, and we all know about COVID, all of our sponsors stuck with us and everybody stayed firmed at what they said they would do and that’s much appreciated,” Harper said.

The second time proved to be the charm and on the next grant cycle, the department, with a stronger application thanks to help from the Recreation Resource Services, was awarded the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant in 2020 in the amount of $178,750. This provided the seed money needed to move forward with the more than $300,000 project.

Great Southern Recreation, based in Georgia, began work on the splash pad in 2021 but was met with its own set of delays.

“A lot of the features came out of Canada and that was really the thing that held us up the most — with COVID, and then the fact that a lot of the parts were coming in from out of the country and then a lack of with labor,” Harper said.

Councilman Ryan Sampson said it was the determination of the town’s staff that brought the splash pad into fruition. It took years of fighting to get a middle school soccer program established, Sampson said. It took that same fight to get the splash pad.

“This has been a long process and we know that, but you guys hit the ground running and you didn’t stop,” Sampson said.

“Getting something started, having an idea, having a passion for it, having that dream, it all starts with a dream,” he added.

Sampson said there is more to come in the town of Pembroke but it will take time.

“This is just a step in moving forward with what we want to do in this town,” Sampson said. “I think the youth is a really big thing that we need to look at. The more we put into the community, the more we get back.”

“This is just another great step forward for our recreational complex, the many programs we run here…,” Councilman Channing Jones added. “This has just a tremendous asset to our community, for our children and we all know the more our children participate in these kinds of functions, the better well-rounded they are. We want to continue to invest in our community.”

Mayor Greg Cummings recalled back to the 1950s when his swimming pool was considered a 55-gallon drum. There were no recreation parks to go to and play in during that time.

“This is for the community — especially for those who don’t have the swimming pools, for those who cannot go to the beach and really enjoy themselves, but it’s for that segment of our population… so this is a great day for our Recreation Complex,” Cummings said.

Sponsors include the Robeson County commissioners, Lumber River United Way, First Bank, Kiwanis Club of Pembroke, Jeff and Robin Jones, Pembroke True Value, Pembroke Waste Collections Inc., Garry and Molly Locklear, Randall Jones and family, Dale Holland, Pineveiw Enterprises, Speech-N-Progress, Adolph Dial Enterprises, Campbell Soup of Maxton, Collins & Sampson Dentistry, Compassion Home Care, Pembroke Fast Lube, 1st Choice Realty, Howington Office Supply, Hunt & Brooks Law, Jeff Locklear Construction, Lions Club of Pembroke, Lumbee Bank, Metcon Inc., Pembroke Tourism Board, Robeson County Farm Bureau, San Jose, Vonta Leach and family, and the Craig and Elliot Lowry family.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.