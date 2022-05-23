FAIRMONT — Commissioners here will narrow candidates to interview for the town manager position during a meeting held at the end of the month, according to the mayor here.

“The initial deadline for applications closed on Friday,” said David Richardson, executive director of the Lumber River Council of Governments, which is aiding the town in the search process.

There were 10 applications submitted for the position, Mayor Charles Kemp wrote in an email newsletter on Sunday which was dispersed to members of the public.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sign up for our electronic newsletter and have headlines sent directly to your email. CLICK HERE for details.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

“During the coming week all town board members will receive the applications and at a meeting on May 31st decide who they wish to interview in early June. My hope is to have a manager at work by mid to late June,” Kemp wrote.

Commissioners voted during an April 19 meeting to name Jenny Larson, the town’s finance director, as Fairmont’s interim town manager after a closed-door session.

Larson is to be compensated for the job of outgoing Town Manager Hank Raper including transportation expenses. She is to serve in the interim role until a new town manager is chosen.

Raper’s first day on the job was March 29, 2021. He was offered a one-year contract that carried a base salary of $63,000 per year.

Raper notified town commissioners of his intention to resign on April 6.

He previously told The Robesonian he continues to share a good working relationship with commissioners, but he was offered a “career opportunity that was too good to turn down.”

His last day as Fairmont’s town manager was May 6. He then would start his new job on May 16 as town manager for Siler City, according to the Chatham News + Record.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]