School mourns the loss of staff member, student who passed in fatal May crashes

LUMBERTON — “You just never know. You better love everybody while you can.”

Those were the words of St. Pauls High School Principal Jason Suggs Tuesday concerning the loss of Yosselin Garcia Hardin, who served as a counselor technician at the school. Hardin is the second person connected to the school who lost her life in a car crash this month.

Hardin’s death comes after the school lost 17-year-old student Bethany Kinlaw a little more than two weeks ago on May 7 as a result of a fatal crash.

Hardin worked at the school for four to five years, Principal Suggs said. Extra counselors were sent to the school to offer extra support to students and staff members as they grieved. The Public Schools of Robeson County Superintendent Freddie Williamson also visited the school on Tuesday.

“She was a great person,” Suggs said. “Every time you walked in, she had a smile on her face.”

Suggs said counselors who worked with her daily were impacted greatly by the loss of their friend.

“It was like a little family,” he said.

Suggs told The Robesonian he and a counselor were traveling to speak with the family on Tuesday.

St. Pauls High School issued a statement Tuesday about the passing of Hardin.

“Please keep the students, faculty, and staff of St. Pauls High School in your prayers,” the statement reads.

“We learned this morning of the loss of staff member Mrs. Yosselin Garcia. Mrs. Garcia was a beautiful life taken too soon. Keep her husband and family in your prayers as well,” the statement continues.

Several people took to Facebook on Tuesday to share words of remembrance of Hardin.

“I love you Yosselin K Garcia SPHS won’t be the same without you,” Raven Jacobs wrote.

Kaylee Mcneill described Hardin as a “Smart, Funny and Quiet” person whose smile could “Light Up The World.”

“Prayers For Your Family. Rest Easy Baby Girl,” Mcneill wrote.

The NCSHP was dispatched to the scene of the single-vehicle crash about 8:17 p.m. Monday, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the State Highway Patrol. The crash took place about 3.1 miles outside of Pembroke.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash on Chicken Road Monday that claimed the life of the 28-year-old Lumberton woman, according to Lewis.

Hardin lost her life when the GMC SUV she was operating crossed the center line, ran off the roadway to the left and struck a tree, Lewis said. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Hardin was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, Lewis said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The estimated speed of the vehicle at the time of the crash was 70 mph in a 55 mph zone, Lewis said.

A toxicology report is pending in the case, which is the protocol of the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, he said.

