LUMBERTON — The recent trend of a rising COVID-19 case count in Robeson County continued over the last week, with the number of confirmed cases nearly doubling from the previous seven days.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 374 new cases in the seven-day period from May 17 through Monday, up from 200 reported from May 10-16. There have been 43,859 total COVID-19 cases in Robeson County over the course of the pandemic.

This is the seventh straight week the number of new COVID-19 cases has increased in Robeson County after cases hit a two-year low of 35 in the seven-day period of March 29 to April 4. The week’s 374 confirmed cases is still just 10.6% of the county’s pandemic high of 3,525 cases in a seven-day period from Jan. 18-24 of this year.

However, with the increased availability of at-home COVID-19 tests, county Health Department Director Bill Smith believes that the 374 confirmed cases may only be about half of the total cases that are actually present in Robeson County.

“For those counting, the positive test results locally have gone 98, 145, (200) and 374 over the last four weeks,” Smith said. “If only half the tests are administered in health settings — which are the only reportable ones — versus take-home tests, it is extremely possible the actual level of positive tests is close to 800 last week.”

No new virus-related deaths were reported from May 17 through Monday; this comes after one death was reported between May 10-16, the county’s first in nearly two months. The county’s pandemic death toll since March 2020 is 538.

Robeson County remains categorized as green, for low transmission, on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s Community Transmission Map; eight counties around the greater Triangle area are now in the yellow category, for moderate transmission, Smith said.

“Statewide there has been increased levels of emergency department visits due to COVID as well as hospital admissions and total number of positive cases,” Smith said. “The positive news is the wastewater samples did not note an increase in viral loads. Typically, the wastewater testing will run a week ahead of hospitalizations, so it may be stabilizing. In fact, the Laurinburg system slightly declined at last report, after increasing the past five weeks.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for COVID-19 vaccine boosters for children ages 5 to 11 last week; those available booster shots are to be administered four months after the second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna series.

“This age cohort has a little over 10,000 children with only one in ten receiving full vaccinations and thus eligible for a booster,” Smith said. “Only one in five adults eligible for boosters actually got one — if that same percent is applied to the newest cohort, only about 200 children will have their parents get them boosted. That being said, providers will not be overwhelmed.

“Children tend not to be susceptible to the serious conditions; however, by not being fully protected it means others with health conditions are more at risk in their presence.”

In other vaccine-related news, Pfizer announced Monday its findings that three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine offer strong protection for children younger than age 5, another step toward shots for the littlest kids possibly beginning in early summer.

Pfizer plans to submit the findings to U.S. regulators later this week. The Food and Drug Administration already is evaluating an application by rival Moderna to offer two-dose vaccinations to tots — and set June 15 as a tentative date for its independent scientific advisers to publicly debate the data from one or both companies.

The news comes after months of anxious waiting by parents desperate to vaccinate their babies, toddlers and preschoolers, especially as COVID-19 cases once again are rising. The 18 million youngsters under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

Pfizer has had a bumpy time figuring out its approach. It aims to give tots an extra low dose — just one-tenth of the amount adults receive — but discovered during its trial that two shots didn’t seem quite strong enough for preschoolers. So researchers gave a third shot to more than 1,600 youngsters — from age 6 months to 4 years — during the winter surge of the omicron variant.

In a press release, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said the extra shot did the trick, revving up the children’s levels of virus-fighting antibodies enough to meet FDA criteria for emergency use of the vaccine with no safety problems.

Preliminary data suggested the three-dose series is 80% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, the companies said, but they cautioned the calculation is based on just 10 cases diagnosed among study participants by the end of April. The study rules state that at least 21 cases are needed to formally determine effectiveness, and Pfizer promised an update as soon as more data is available.