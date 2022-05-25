LUMBERTON — A former Robeson County Detention Center officer has been charged for allegedly smuggling a cell phone into the jail, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stacey Hunt, 33, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged Wednesday with felony conspiracy, providing a phone/electronic device to an inmate and felony dissemination of obscenity, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Hunt was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

The detention officer was relieved of her duties Wednesday morning, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Also charged in the case is 26-year-old Johnathan Mack of Red Springs. Mack was charged with felony conspiracy and possession of a phone/communication device by an inmate and given a $50,000 secured bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Mack also faces the charge of first-degree murder in connection with the 2018 fatal shooting of Dwayne Vincent Fairley of East Fifth Avenue in Red Springs.

The investigation continues and “more arrests are “likely” in the case, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Robeson County Detention Center staff investigated the case.

“Every employee of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is expected to abide by the laws of the state,” the sheriff said.

“The actions of this now former Detention Officer are by no means representative of the good men and women that work behind the walls of the Detention Center. These officers are held to a higher standard and took an Oath of Office to uphold the rules, regulations and laws of this state,” Wilkins said.

Giving an inmate access to a cell phone “is completely against what the officer was sworn to uphold,” he said.

Hunt is the fourth Detention Center officer to be charged and terminated for alleged involvement in illegal activity in the jail since April 20.

Jackie Hunt, 40, of Fairmont; Warren Phillips, 50, of Lumberton; and Tina Jones, 51, of Pembroke; were arrested April 20 and charged with felony conspiracy to identity theft, aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice for their alleged involvement in an identity theft crime, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“This office has proven time and time again that we will not tolerate such criminal acts and with the investigative work of Detention Center Command Staff, Detectives and Professional Standards Division Investigators, we were able to bring this to a quick conclusion,” Wilkins said.