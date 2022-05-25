Wilkins: ‘If we continue to wait, it will be too late’

Jessica Tyner, a Lumberton Senior High school resource officer, speaks Wednesday with 11th-graders Aydan Bullard and Makaleigh Wood. SROs like Tyner make students feel safer as they attend school, the students told The Robesonian.

Jessica Tyner, a Lumberton Senior High school resource officer, checks in with a class Wednesday afternoon. Tyner fills one of three school resource officer positions assigned at the school.

LUMBERTON — “No parent should have to worry about a cowardly shooter entering a school to commit mass murder.”

Those were the words shared on social media Tuesday by Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins as he reacted to the shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 21 people including 19 children dead in Uvalde, Texas.

“It’s a known and proven fact that these shooters seek out soft targets that will offer little to no resistance before completing their focused task,” Wilkins said.

“In saying this, I will be speaking to school officials soon regarding the need for more School Resource Officers throughout our school system. If we continue to wait, it will be too late,” the sheriff added.

Aydan Bullard, an 11th-grader at Lumberton Senior High School, said school resource officers like Jessica Tyner make school feel safer. Tyner, who serves as a Lumberton Police Department patrol officer, fills one of three SRO positions assigned to the high school.

“I think it’s definitely scary already because we have already had some incidences where guns have been found,” said Makaleigh Wood, who is also in 11th-grade at the school.

Wood told The Robesonian she knew a student who had brought a gun to school. She also said not knowing what other students are capable of doing also adds to the uneasiness.

“I guess it’s just scary because you never really know,” she said.

The Sheriff’s Office supplies the Public Schools of Robeson County with 10 school resource officers to cover some schools in the county area, according to Wilkins. Municipal police departments like Lumberton Police Department also provide officers.

The Sheriff’s Office is only funded for the 10 positions which are paid for by the PSRC school district. Equipment, benefits and vehicles are covered through the Sheriff’s Office.

“The issue as it relates to the safety of students and school staff is lack of approved positions to function in all schools countywide,” he said.

The sheriff said he plans to ask for funds to “provide off duty certified SRO Deputies to work the schools.”

The Sheriff’s Office, if given additional funding, would have to hire more deputies to replace those that would transition into the SRO roles, he said.

Positions

Some schools share an SRO and some do not have a full-time officer on duty.

“Each school has an SRO assigned for emergencies but each school does not have a person there 100% of the time,” said Erica Setzer, PSRC’s chief Finance officer.

The following schools do not have a full-time or part-time SRO: Deep Branch Elementary, East Robeson Primary, Long Branch Elementary, Oxendine Elementary, Parkton Elementary, Pembroke Elementary, Piney Grove Elementary, Rosenwald Elementary, Shining Stars Lumberton and Pembroke sites, Union Chapel Elementary, Union Elementary and PSRC Early College, according to information provided by Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services at PSRC.

“Due to COVID and virtual learning there were not additional grants being sought for SROs. We also have the added issue of staffing shortages within law enforcement. It makes it difficult to sustain qualified SROs,” Setzer said.

During a PSRC Board of Education Finance Committee meeting in May 2021, Setzer told committee members at the time that the school district couldn’t afford to place officers at every school.

Volunteer SRO program

Wilkins told The Robesonian he is looking into the state law NC G.S. 162-26 which gives the sheriff the authority to form a volunteer SRO program.

The program can “provide nonsalaried special deputies to serve as school safety resource officers in public schools,” according to the law.

To be eligible to volunteer in the program, one must have experience as a law enforcement officer or “military police officer with a minimum of two years’ service.”

“A program volunteer must receive training on research into the social and cognitive development of elementary, middle, and high school children and must also meet the selection standards and any additional criteria established by the sheriff,” the law states.

The program would be the outcome of an agreement between the sheriff and the board of education, and the sheriff must be responsible for the “assignment and supervision” of the volunteers.

Private schools

The Sheriff’s Office can’t provide SROs for private schools, the sheriff said. Those schools must hire officers.

Antioch Christian Academy, located on Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton, is one of multiple private schools in the county.

Currently, the school with an enrollment of 255 students does not employ a school resource officer, according to Blake Dodd, the lead pastor at Antioch Baptist Church, which started the faith-based private school on its grounds.

“We are always evaluating our safety and security measures to ensure that all of our students are in a safe environment for Christian education,” Dodd said.

“We definitely have and will continue to evaluate how a school resource officer may help to improve our ability to afford that safety,” the pastor added.

St. Pauls Police Department

The St. Pauls Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday stating it would “increase our visibility at all of our schools over the next several weeks.”

The department supplies one school resource officer each to St. Pauls Elementary and St. Pauls Middle schools. There are two positions at St. Pauls High School and the department is working to fill the second one at the school, according to Chief of Police Mike Owens.

“Our department is committed to ensure the safety of our children at schools in St. Pauls … Please report any suspicious activity to our department,” the police department’s statement reads.

“No parent should have to feel scared to send their child off to school in the morning and our hope is that our extra presence at the schools will help put your mind at ease,” the statement continues.

The police department and Robeson County sheriff also extended words of sympathy to the families of the victims in the Texas shooting, stating that prayers would be sent up on their behalf.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]