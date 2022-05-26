PEMBROKE — Police here are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that sent one Pembroke resident to the hospital, according to the department’s interim police chief.

The shooting took place about 2:04 a.m. at Locklear Court located on Lumbee Street in Pembroke, according to interim Chief of Police Adrian Hunt. Locklear Court is operated by the Pembroke Housing Authority.

The victim was transported to an undisclosed hospital and no update on his condition was available Thursday afternoon, Hunt said.

Pembroke police continued to communicate with witnesses Thursday afternoon, Hunt said.

No additional information was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Pembroke Police Department at 910-521-4333.