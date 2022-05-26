Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Terry Odum, received a plaque Thursday from sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean during a retirement luncheon held in the Robeson County Emergency Operations Center. Odum will serve his last day in the role Tuesday.

LUMBERTON — Several people gathered Thursday to celebrate nearly 60 years of combined service given by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s chief deputy and a detective who will retire next week.

Maj. Howard Branch, who served as the Sheriff’s Office’s chief deputy, and Stephen Terry Odum, who served as a Crime Scene Investigations detective were honored at the event. Both men will serve their last days in their roles on Tuesday. Odum and Branch served a little more than 28 years each as Sheriff’s Office employees.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said he is sorry to see Branch and Odum go. But, they will continue to be part of the Sheriff’s Office family after retirement, he added.

“I appreciate the service of both of you for sure,” he said.

Branch, who was hired by the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 11, 1993, has served in various roles including as a jailer, Juvenile detective, major and chief deputy, according to Brian Duckworth, who retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2021.

Odum joined the Sheriff’s Office Dec. 6, 1993, according to the Robeson County Human Resources department.

Odum has served in various roles including as a K-9 handler, detective and school resource officer.

Branch plans to return to the Sheriff’s Office and work part-time in the future, the retiring chief deputy said.

Odum told The Robesonian he intends to focus on spending time and taking care of his family members upon retirement.

Multiple people shared fond memories and words of appreciation for their service during the ceremony held in the Robeson County Emergency Operations Center.

“Over the past month, you really gave me some knowledge,” said sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean, speaking to Branch.

McLean, who will be promoted to the role of chief deputy on June 1, told Branch he was listening to him about the responsibilities he will inherit with the new role.

“Howard has been a wonderful boss,” said Katherine Floyd, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Cruelty investigator.

Floyd also told Odum she would miss eating lunch with him daily.

“They don’t make people like this anymore,” she said. “Thank you for being good people.”

Odum and Branch were given appreciation plaques and various gifts upon their retirement. Branch’s family also presented him with a display that contained all of his badges worn during his career as a Sheriff’s Office employee.

Both men shared words of gratitude to the room filled with family members, coworkers and friends. They also spoke about how dangerous the law enforcement profession can be with The Robesonian and how the perception of officers has changed during their careers.

Each of them echoed those words as they addressed their coworkers during the ceremony.

“I enjoyed working with each and every one of you. Be careful, I love you and I hope you get to this point,” Odum said.

“I worked with a lot of you for years, some of you not as many, but appreciate every one of you, love every one of you and I hope you get to this point one day,” Branch said of retirement.

Effective June 1, Capt. Forrest Obershea will be promoted to the role of major, making him chief of detectives, according to McLean. Lt. Terry Sampson will be promoted to captain of the Criminal Investigations Division.

The prospective retirees were joined in support by their family members and wives who beamed with excitement on the occasion.

“It’s exciting,” said Donna Odum, Terry’s wife. “It’s very bittersweet though.”

Donna said Terry was very passionate about his work and has “worked hard” to retire.

“He’s enjoyed it,” said Gina Branch, of her husband Howard’s work with the Sheriff’s Office. “We’re happy for him.”

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]