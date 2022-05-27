RALEIGH – The Got to Be NC program, in partnership with its musical ambassador and local singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson, is creating a voice competition called NC Ag Star to help promote agriculture to young people.

The competition is open to anyone from 13 to 22 years of age. The winner will receive a prize package including a professional songwriting session, a song recorded and produced by a top Nashville studio producer and training from industry professionals.

Plans for the NC Ag Star’s homegrown voice talent search include live auditions, semi-finals and a finale. Throughout this competition, PCG Artist Development will offer free training and music education to competing artists via online zoom meetings and on-site workshops.

As host, King Johnson will be present at all events, serving as a promotional ambassador and highlighting the hard work and resilience of North Carolina farmers.

The competition will be structured with an early registration period open now through October, plus a North Carolina High School Tour in the fall where select high schools in semifinal markets will receive a free concert by King Johnson presented by the NCDA&CS. Auditions begin in September in the four selected markets: Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh and Wilmington.

Twelve finalists, three competitors from each market, begin virtual training for the Finale in Raleigh.

Visit https://NCAGSTAR.com for more information.

Semi-final rounds will be held on the following dates and locations:

• Sept. 16 at the N.C. Mountain State Fair in Fletcher.

• Sept. 18 at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in Colfax.

• ​Nov. 4 at Martin Community College in Williamston.

• Nov. 6 at University of Mount Olive in Mount Olive.

Paige King Johnson

As a three-time Carolina Country Music Awards Winner for Female Vocalist of the Year, Country Tour of the Year, and Country Emerging New Artist, Paige’s homegrown fan base continues to expand farther than just her Harnett County backyard.

In January 2021, Paige King Johnson achieved three honors at the recent 2020 Carolina Country Music Awards, winning Female Vocalist of the Year, Country Emerging New Artist and Country Tour of the Year. The Belmont University alum captivates audiences with her down-home stage presence, cut-straight-to-the-bone stories and raw country voice.

Got to Be NC Agriculture Program

From its beginning in 1985, the brand has always supported North Carolina’s diverse agriculture economy through education, engagement and promotions. Marketing initiatives are designed to increase consumer awareness of local products, leading to continued growth for North Carolina’s food, fiber and forestry industries.