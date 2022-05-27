LUMBERTON — A local educator is the recipient of the Outstanding Educator NSTEM™ Champion Award from the National STEM Honor Society.

Phyllis King, a Career and Technical Education teacher employed at Lumberton Junior High School, received the recognition this month from the NSTEM Honor Society.

“The school and her students are fortunate to have her as a teacher,” the Honor Society wrote in a statement. “This award honors her hard work and contribution to STEM.”

The STEM acronym stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“Award winners are passionate about providing unique learning opportunities and equal access to STEM education for all,” according to the Honor Society’s website.

King has been included multiple times in The Robesonian as she worked to reach students with STEM via video games and the LJHS Technology Club.

“She has been very active with the STEM and robotics at Lumberton Junior High keeping the kids engaged,” said Robert Locklear, assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Locklear said school district leaders are proud of King’s efforts to shape the next generation.

Her contributions have “really encouraged the kids” to think about careers like engineering, he said.

But, King’s efforts go beyond education in the classroom and this academic year.

For instance, King helped design the Remote Education and Leadership, or REAL Conference, in 2020 to aid educators in the classroom.

King’s class of aspiring engineers in 2020 brought home a $150 check and the Most Innovative Water Re-Use Concept award from the North Carolina Regional Future City competition.

In 2019, students in her technology class placed fourth in a state competition out of 30 entries for the creation of a simulation depicting the city of Lumberton. The class demonstrated components to run and power a city during and post-disaster through the simulation.

In addition, under her leadership, the Technology Club won in 2016 Best Use of Energy at the North Carolina Future City Competition in Raleigh.

“I am humbled,” King told The Robesonian in a statement. “I count it a blessing but the most important part is the opportunities in this process that were created for my students in STEM.”