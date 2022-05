Malakai is available for adoption at Robeson County Humane Society. The male cat is up-to-date on vaccinations and is neutered. Malakai loves to play and cuddle and his adoption fee is $50. Call the Humane Society at 910-738-8282 or send an email to [email protected] for an adoption application or to schedule a visit to the Humane Society at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society