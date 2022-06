LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will host a job fair Saturday at Lumberton Senior High School.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the high school located at 3901 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Representatives from all PSRC schools and school district departments including Maintenance and Technology will be present to discuss various job opportunities currently available in the district.

For more information, call Nekia McKiver at 910-671-6000 ext. 3215.