LUMBERTON — Robeson County Emergency Medical Services personnel are encouraging members of the public to learn hands-only CPR as National CPR and Automated External Defibrillator Awareness Week begins Wednesday.

The national awareness week runs annually from June 1-7 and local EMS members are encouraging the public to act quickly in emergency situations to save lives.

Stats

Robeson County EMS responds to an average of 400 cardiac arrests each year, according to Nestor Rivera, Quality Assurance and Quality Improvement specialist and paramedic with Robeson County EMS.

More than 80% of cardiac arrests take place at home, he said. During these critical moments, seconds count.

The chances of surviving a cardiac arrest increase with bystander Hands-Only CPR.

Hands-only CPR instructions

If one sees a teen or adult suddenly collapse, it’s important to act fast, according to RCEMS. No mouth-to-mouth contact is necessary.

First, call 911. Then, move directly over the victim, place the heel of one hand on the center of the chest and the other hand on top of the first. Push hard and fast until help arrives, according to RCEMS.

There should be 100-120 chest compressions performed per minute.

Once you dial 911, place your phone on speaker. Robeson County Communications will give you step-by-step instructions and stay on the line until the paramedics arrive.

Your actions can help save a life.

CPR challenge

If you know how to perform CPR, Robeson County EMS challenges you to teach someone who doesn’t. Record it and share your video on our Facebook page using the hashtag #handsonlycpr. The first five teaching videos will receive a Robeson County EMS Challenge coin.

Training sessions

Free training sessions from RCEMS are available. Training sessions last 30 minutes to an hour.

However, training does not include a CPR certification.

To schedule a training session or receive more information, contact Rivera at 910-733-0362.