3 people to be interviewed for Fairmont’s top leadership position

FAIRMONT — Town leaders here have selected three candidates to be interviewed for the town’s top position, according to the interim town manager.

During a meeting Tuesday, Fairmont commissioners selected three candidates to be interviewed for the position of town manager at 5 p.m. on June 15, according to Jenny Larson, town clerk, finance director and interim town manager.

The interview sessions will be closed to the public.

There were 11 applications received for the position, Larson said. Most applicants reside in the Carolinas, but one applicant resides in Connecticut.

The goal is to choose the next town manager from the three candidates, Larson said.

The town listed an advertisement for the position April 20 on social media.

“Responsibilities include supervision and management of 21 full-time and 16 part-time employees in administration, law enforcement, recreation, and public works … Desired experience includes personnel administration, budgeting and finance, public works, grant writing and administration, code enforcement, and economic development,” according to the advertisement.

The role requires a bachelor’s degree in public administration, business, finance or a related field, according to the advertisement. Town leaders prefer that applicants have a master’s degree in public administration “or a related field” with “3 to 5 years of experience in local government management.”

The Lumber River Council of Governments has assisted the town in the effort to obtain a new town manager.

Larson has been serving in the interim role since the May 6 departure of former Town Manager Hank Raper. She was named as interim town manager during an April 19 Fairmont Board of Commissioners meeting effective upon his departure.

After a little more than one year of service, Raper notified town commissioners of his intention to resign on April 6. He began working as town manager for Siler City following his departure in May.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]