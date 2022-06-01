Sixteen students learn more about animals, their needs

Robeson County sheriff’s Lt. Lance Thompson, left, stands by as L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School student Matthew Leach pets Asani the Savannah cat during an animal presentation at the school on Wednesday.

Jason Smith, owner of Our Family Pets pet store, introduces Cash the bearded dragon to students Wednesday during a presentation at L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School.

LUMBERTON — There were animals in the classroom at L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School Wednesday during a presentation for students about various animals and how to care for them and meet their needs.

There were about 16 students in fourth-and fifth-grade Exceptional Children’s classes at the school who met Toby the tortoise, Clifford the Macaw parrot, Cash the bearded dragon and others during the presentation. Students also asked questions about the animals such as sleeping habits and their sizes.

“This is how you make learning relevant to students,” said Principal Christopher Burton.

Burton said the presentation is the first of its kind at the school, and there are plans in place to host another next school year.

He described the event as “an awesome learning experience for students.”

Victoria Wallace, an EC teacher at the school, could be seen asking students questions about animals related to the curriculum they have been learning. She also introduced the first presenter and asked questions about animals during presentations.

“People need animals and animals need people,” she told students.

The first presenter Jason Smith, who owns Our Family Pets pet store, told students that the tortoise he held in his hands could grow larger and weigh up to 150 pounds.

He also told students the bearded dragon can live up to 15-20 years and requires a heated environment. Smith also spoke to the students about the eating habits of the animals.

“I liked the lizard,” student Lucas Eddings told The Robesonian following the event.

“I never seen a parrot before or touched one,” said student Matthew Leach.

But, Leach did lead the line of students who assembled to pet Asani the Savannah Cat, brought in by Robeson County sheriff’s Lt. Lance Thompson.

“He’s cute,” student Sebastian Hamblin said of the cat as he waited in line to pet the animal.

Thompson presented the 14-year-old fourth-generation Savannah Cat to students and told them the cat is a cross between a serval cat and a domestic cat.

“He’s from Africa,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the cat can live up to 20-25 years of age and loves to eat chicken.

Rebekah Kriston, co-founder of A Wild Life: Center for Wildlife Rescue, Rehabilitation, and Release, told students about the wildlife rescue’s mission to help animals who are lost or wounded heal and return to the wild if possible.

“If it’s injured or orphaned, we try to fix it,” Kriston said of animals.

Robeson County Animal Cruelty Investigator Katherine Floyd spoke to the students about the responsibilities of pet owners and how parents must know if they can afford them before they acquire animals.

“There’s more to having a pet than just feeding it and watering it,” she said.

When animals are sick, they too must receive medical care, she told the students.

Floyd also spoke about her job and duties to protect animals and hold people accountable for treating animals badly.

In addition, she told students about rescue efforts of animals during Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

“I was one of the first deepwater responders,” she said. “I was in water up to my chest.”

She said students should prepare ahead of disaster situations to keep animals safe.

“You got to prepare when you hear bad weather is coming,” she said.

Floyd told students she planned to bring large animals for them to observe at the next presentation.

“We hope we can come back in the fall,” Floyd said.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]