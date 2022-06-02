Cumberland County Schools staff attended Wednesday an event at Emerging Technology Institute where they learned about drones and robotics. The school district and ETI are part of a program that seeks to bring more innovation to space studies.

RED SPRINGS — Teachers, principals and Career and Technical Education directors from Cumberland County Schools attended Emerging Technology Institute Wednesday to learn about robotics and drones.

Participants completed innovation sessions learning about the technologies, said James Freeman, CEO of ETI. Attendees learned about robotics from students enrolled in Public Schools of Robeson County Early College at Robeson Community College.

The STARward STEM program “is all about giving students and teachers experiences that inspire new thinking about what is possible with STEM and STEM education,” said Frank McKay from Research Triangle International, in a statement provided to The Robesonian.

STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

“Our visit to ETI provided a great opportunity for teachers to learn about drones and robotics, and to hear firsthand from STEM experts about what skills their students need most for success,” the statement reads.

The STARward STEM program seeks to create more innovative ways for the study of space through a partnership with RTI, Cumberland County Schools, DreamUp, ETI and the U.S. Space Rocket Center, according to an RTI press release.

Freeman also expressed gratitude to teachers as they work to educate future tech leaders in generations to come.

“Teachers deserve the right to be thanked for their profession just like military service members,” Freeman said.

Freeman said Wednesday’s event demonstrated the desire of educators to provide education in STEM and project-based learning in the classroom just as much as students desire to participate in such learning activities.

“Research Triangle International (RTI) and ETI will continue providing these services to academic institutions so teachers and students gain the resources they need,” Freeman said in a statement.