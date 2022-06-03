The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received Wednesday through Friday reports of thefts in the following areas:

Tolarsville Road, St. Pauls; Locklear Road, Pembroke; Anthy Lane, Lumberton; Lombardy Village Road, Shannon; Corninth Road, Pembroke; N.C. 211 East, Lumberton; Canal Road, Pembroke; Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; and Seventh Street Road, Lumberton.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received Wednesday and Thursday reports of break-ins in the following areas:

Von Street, Lumberton; N.C. 71 North, Lumber Bridge; Centerville Church Road, Fairmont; Rocket Road, Lumberton; and West Third Avenue, Red Springs.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received Thursday a report of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Grands Drive in the St. Pauls area.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received Wednesday a report of an armed robbery on Murphy Lane in the Lumber Bridge area.

The Lumberton Police Department received Friday a report of a theft that occurred on Elm Street in Lumberton.