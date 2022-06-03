LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a Shannon man and St. Pauls woman for multiple drug offenses after a search on Gypsy Drive near Shannon yielded multiple drugs including cocaine and fentanyl.

Charles Freddy Collins, 39, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking opium or heroin, possession of firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, felony conspiracy, and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Collins was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

Corsheanna Williams, 26, was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, felony conspiracy and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Williams was jailed under a $125,000 secured bond.

The charges come after Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division investigators, SWAT Team operators and sheriff’s deputies with the Community Impact Team executed a search warrant Wednesday on Gypsy Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“During the course of the investigation and search a quantity of cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, MDMA (ecstasy), fentanyl, multiple firearms, drug paraphernalia and U.S. Currency were located and seized,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.