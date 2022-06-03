McLean promoted to chief deputy rank

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office recently promoted four employees, which included filling the role of chief deputy left vacant by the retirement of Howard Branch.

Promotions were officially made during a ceremony Wednesday at the Sheriff’s Office.

Robeson County sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean was promoted to the role of chief deputy, which is next in command to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He previously served as a major over the Criminal Investigations Division. Branch served his last day in the role on Tuesday.

“I would like to thank Sheriff Wilkins for having the confidence in me to serve in the position of chief deputy,” McLean told The Robesonian. “I also feel that Maj. Obershea and Capt. Sampson will continue to provide the proper leadership in the Criminal Investigations Division as they seek justice for the victims throughout the county.”

Capt. Forrest Obershea was promoted to the rank of major left vacant by McLean’s promotion. Obershea previously served as the captain of Investigations.

Lt. Terry Sampson was promoted to the rank of captain in the Criminal Investigations Division. Sampson formerly served as a lieutenant in the Investigations Division and an appointed Federal Special Task Force Agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Sgt. Josh Rozier was promoted to lieutenant in the Criminal Investigations Division, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Rozier formerly worked as a sergeant within the Major Crimes Division and was assigned to the role of a homicide investigator.

“These promotions represent several decades of training and experience,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins in a statement. “These law enforcement officers hold multiple degrees and certifications and the work ethic of these men has not gone unnoticed and the new positions are well deserved. I have no doubt they will continue to serve the citizens of the county with the utmost professionalism.”