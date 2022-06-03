LUMBERTON — A 39-year-old Lumberton man lost his life in a Friday morning crash on N.C. 41 about 2/5 of a mile outside of Lumberton, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Trooper D. B. Strickland was dispatched about 6:09 a.m. Friday to the crash on N.C. 41 near Snake Road that involved a 2014 Freightliner, and a 2013 Nissan passenger car, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear, of the State Highway Patrol.

Lamarick Dijuan Mays died after the 2013 passenger car he was operating crossed the centerline and struck the semi-truck operated by 48-year-old Sidney Moses Farrior, of Kenansville, head-on, according to Locklear. The semi-truck came to rest in the eastbound ditch and the car in the westbound ditch.

Mays was airlifted to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, Locklear said.

“Farrior was treated at the scene by Robeson EMS for minor injuries and was not transported,” Locklear said in a statement.

Mays was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the sergeant. He was not ejected, but was pinned inside the vehicle.

Speed was a factor in the crash, Locklear said. Mays’ estimated speed was 65 mph in a 55 mph zone.

It is unclear if impairment was a factor in the crash, Locklear said. Toxicology results are pending in the case to determine if the driver was impaired.