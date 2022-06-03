The City of Lumberton hosted the Dixie Youth World Series at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Complex in both 2018 and 2019.

This summer, the city will host once again.

The 2022 Dixie Youth World Series will be held at the Pennington Complex from Aug. 6-11 with the opening ceremony on Aug. 5 at Lumberton High School.

The Lumberton Youth Baseball Association and city officials have been in the planning stages for several months already, stating that the previous two times hosting have made this World Series buildup a smoother ride.

“I don’t want to say it’s old hat, but it’s a little bit easier when we’ve done this twice before.” said Bruce Mullis, treasurer of LYBA.

State champions from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia will descend upon Lumberton, bringing an estimated 2,000 people or more to the city.

“It’s a tremendous impact,” said Tim Locklear, LYBA president. “In 2018, we had a few more teams, but it was a couple million dollars investment, after the dollars are turned, into the city and town.”

In addition to the 11 state champions at each level, a Lumberton team will get to participate in the tournament as host.

The World Series held in Lumberton will be for the AAA level, for ages 9-10, as well as the Majors and “O” Zone divisions, for ages 11-12. Majors, like AAA, uses 60-foot bases and a 46-foot pitching mound and “O” Zone uses 70-foot bases and a 50-foot mound. Lumberton hosted the World Series for the Division-I Majors, “O” Zone, AAA and AA levels of Dixie Youth Baseball in 2018 and hosted the Division II World Series, for smaller Dixie Youth programs, in 2019.

Lumberton was originally to scheduled the 2021 Dixie Youth World Series. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the originally-scheduled 2020 host city, Laurel, Mississippi, hosted in 2021 and Lumberton’s chance to host was postponed to 2022.

The biggest change from previous World Series will be the ingress and egress from the Pennington Complex. All traffic will enter the park from the Meadow Road entrance and exit on Hornets Road. Instead of tickets being purchased at the gates of each field, they will be purchased as cars enter the complex. Officials got the idea from watching World Series logistics in other cities.

On the grounds at the Pennington Complex, traditional ballpark concessions such as hot dogs and hamburgers will be available, as well as several food trucks.

When teams arrive on Aug. 5, a skills competition will be held at the Pennington Complex, with each player participating in one skill. After the coaches meeting and meal at Lumberton High School, the opening ceremony will take place at Alton G. Brooks Stadium.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights will parachute in; organizers hope to have 12 sky divers, with one carrying the flag of each state represented and the final jumper carrying the American flag.

Games will begin the following day and continue until champions are crowned on Aug. 11.

“It’s going to be high-lever caliber youth baseball,” Locklear said. “These teams have earned their way through district and region and then won their state league, so this is the best of the best coming into our town.”

Anyone looking for information about the tournament, or interested in volunteering, can visit lybabaseball.com.

