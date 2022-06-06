Shown is a photo of a suspect in the Sunday morning shooting at a St. Pauls convenience store. Anyone with information about the identity or location of this person is asked to call the St. Pauls Police Department Detective Division at 910-865-5155 or Crimestoppers at 910-865-TIPS (8477).

ST. PAULS — Police are investigating a Sunday shooting at a local convenience store here, according to St. Pauls Police Department’s chief.

No one was injured in the shooting, but vehicles and the Happy Mart #3 Convenience Store sustained damages from the shooting, according to St. Pauls Chief of Police Mike Owens.

Police were dispatched about 1:54 a.m. to a shooting at the convenience store located on the 900 block of West Broad Street, according to a statement released by the St. Pauls Police Department Sunday. Photos of suspects were released.

“Police are asking for assistance in identifying suspects involved,” the statement reads in part.

No further information was available Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Pauls Police Department Detective Division at 910-865-5155 or Crimestoppers at 910-865-TIPS (8477).