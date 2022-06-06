Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have risen 17.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina.

Locally, Robeson County drivers saw gas go from 4.26/g a week ago to $4.57 today.

Prices in North Carolina are 45.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.65/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 11.5 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.62 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $3.79/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.49/g, a difference of $1.70/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.79/g while the highest was $5.49/g, a difference of $1.70/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 26.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.85/g today. The national average is up 56.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.81/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Today marks the seventh straight week of risen average prices, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon. Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher.”

Oil prices were mostly quiet in early Monday trading after another volatile week.

A barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 4 cents to $118.91 per barrel, down slightly from last Monday’s early surge to $119.01, while Brent crude oil was up 12 cents in early trade to $119.84 per barrel, down from last Monday’s $123.71 level.

After surging to start last week, OPEC’s somewhat surprising decision to raise production quotas by 648,000 barrels per day instead of the previously agreed to 432,000 barrels was seen as a glimmer of hope to a market badly in need of oil amidst continued economic recovery, according to a report from GasBuddy.

With China’s economy now largely fully reopen, demand is likely to rise further, with OPEC citing Russia’s inability to meet its quota for boosting output.

According to Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was unchanged at 727, and was 271 rigs higher than a year ago. The Canadian rig count was up 14 to 117, 40 more than a year ago.