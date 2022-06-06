Pembroke council approves site plan for restaurant development

PEMBROKE — The Town Council here unanimously approved on Monday the site plans for a Slim Chickens restaurant to be developed on West Third Street.

The action is the final major step necessary before issuing the zoning permit needed to move forward with construction, Pembroke Town Manager Tyler Thomas said.

“This is the final procedural step that would involve the council,” Thomas said.

Council members previously approved the rezoning of a vacant lot on Lowery Street and three residential properties on West Third Street from R-20 Residential Districts to C-3 Highway Business Districts to make way for the development.

The owners of the four parcels intend to sell their lots as commercial properties to franchises Inspire Brands and Break Bread Ventures, who are looking to build a Slim Chickens and a Dunkin Donuts in the area. Both franchises are proposing to develop 807, 809, and 811 W. Third St. for the eateries.

The plan is to use the vacant lot for parking and as an entrance/exit for the proposed West Third Street development. The three residential properties are to the west of a McDonald’s restaurant and the vacant lot is to the rear, where a residential neighborhood is located.

“We’re just excited to get down here,” said Rob Bryan, owner of Break Bread Ventures. “We’re looking forward to the development and having a great chicken place for you guys to come frequent with us.”

“Thank you for the investment,” Councilman Channing Jones.

Stormwater utility consultant

Also Monday, council members selected LJB Inc. as the firm that will provide engineering and other necessary services in connection with the Town of Pembroke’s Stormwater Research and Development Project.

“This relates back to the Attorney General’s EEG Environment Enhancement Grant award,” Thomas said.

The Town of Pembroke solicited proposals from qualified engineering consultants to provide necessary planning and engineering services to assist the town in the development of a stormwater utility.

Other firms that responded were the Wooten Company and Raftelis.

Thomas said establishing a stormwater utility would allow the town to develop a revenue that will be specifically geared toward stormwater improvements and maintenance.

“Currently the town has no revenue technically that we can dedicate to stormwater maintenance and overall development,” Thomas said.

Personnel policy

The council tabled the decision to consider the approval of multiple recommended updates to the town’s Personel Policy ahead of the new budget fiscal year.

Some of the recommendations include increasing the benefit for employees seeking further education or training from $500 to $1,000 per fiscal year, and expanding the four hours of unpaid school leave to employees to include community volunteer activities.

Eliminating insurance coverage at midnight of the day an employee has been terminated was also recommended for the council to consider.

“I’d rather talk about this in the next budget workshop,” Councilmember Theresa Locklear said.

Council will consider approving the matter at the June 27 meeting, which will replace the July meeting time.

In other business, the council:

— Set a public hearing date for June 27 to discuss the town’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget.

—Set a public hearing date for June 27 to consider issuing a special use permit to operate a private club. The applicant Ryan Locklear is looking to expand his classic gaming arcade which is located at 518 Union Chapel Road.

—Reappointed Reginald Oxendine, Leavira Chavis, Trent Locklear, Edward Brooks and Vee Oxendine to the Pembroke Planning Board.

—Approved a Resolution in support of the Kiwanis Club of Pembroke’s 5K Run/Walk which will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 2 at the Southeastern Lifestyle Center. The run/walk will be helped in honor of Bobby Dean Locklear.

