PEMBROKE — As Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery nears the half-year mark of his time in office, the chairman noted a number of goals accomplished for Lumbee residents over that time.

According to a release from the Lumbee Tribe, these goals met include:

— The removal of the asset requirement mandate for those seeking housing rehab, which is mainly geared toward assisting Lumbee elders.

— The establishment of the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources to assist Lumbee farmers and protect natural resources.

— The opening of Warriors Way Veterans Village to assist veterans in need of a home.

— The U.S. Department of Energy outreach exceeded $1.6 million in relief for heating and water bills during the winter months.

— The reopening of the lake at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. A Water Ceremony was held during the opening celebration to commemorate the return of the water to the lake following major damage by hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

— The return of the Dance of the Spring Moon Powwow after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Thousands attended the event.

— The tribe’s outreach teams participating in almost 100 community outreach events that assisted members with completing applications and information for assistance. Since January the Housing Outreach Team hosted 28 community outreach events. The Energy Outreach Team — which visits Laurinburg, Fayetteville and Hoke County each week — participated in 66 outreach events.

— The Lumbee Tribe Housing Department entering into a contract with Salesforce to develop a tribal citizens portal that will be an extension of the Lumbeetribe.com website. Tribal members can apply for Tribal Enrollment and Housing services virtually from anywhere. The site will allow members to upload required documentation online. Tribal members will be able to see their application status through the portal. For tribal members without internet or internet compatible devices, housing staff will be available to assist them in person to process an application.

— The appointment and the approval of Kelvin Jacobs and Tona Jacobs to the Lumbee Supreme Court.