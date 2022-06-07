LUMBERTON — After eight straight weeks of gradual increase, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Robeson County dropped in the last seven days.

There were 340 new confirmed virus cases in the county from May 31 through Monday, down from 381 from May 24-30. Cases had risen for eight straight weeks, from a two-year low of 35 the week ending April 4.

There have been 44.589 total COVID-19 cases in Robeson County.

No virus-related deaths were reported in the county for the third straight week and the 10th out of the last 11 weeks. The county’s pandemic death toll remains 538.

Health officials admit the official case count no longer reflects every case due to the increased availability of at-home testing. County Health Department Director Bill Smith says that other figures suggest a potential increase in transmission levels locally.

“While the total number of positive cases declined statewide and emergency department visits remained stable, hospital admissions increased by 14% and wastewater surveillance noted a 30% increase in viral load; thus we are seeing a significant change in the community transmission mapping provided by (the U.S. Centers for Disease Control),” Smith said. “North Carolina now has 13 counties that are listed as high transmission areas (as opposed to one last month) and many more as moderate. Robeson County, like all contiguous counties except Columbus, is now considered ‘yellow’, which means moderate transmission.”

The recently-approved vaccine for children under the age of 5 will be made available the week of June 20, and providers in Robeson County will receive doses the following week, Smith said.

“This age group will have significantly less providers available, so parents should check with their provider about availability,” Smith said. “As only 9% of the children 5 to 11 received both doses, the anticipated demand for this new vaccination group is expected to be very low. Vaccinations remain the best deterrent against severe hospitalizations and deaths.”

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ most recent weekly update last Wednesday, 47% of Robeson County’s population have been vaccinated with at least one dose, 43% with two doses and 18% with a booster shot.