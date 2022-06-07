Robeson Community College in partnership with Lumberton Rescue and EMS Inc. presents Extrication 2022.

Extrication 2022 promises to be one of the closest to real life reenactment simulations for first-responders to gain valuable hands-on training.

“This training is crucial for saving lives and providing assistance to those injured in an accident,” said Robert Ivey, director of fire and rescue training program at RCC. “Those first on the scene must make quick decisions during the most critical moments and this training will give first-responders the knowledge base they can quickly revert back to when they need it most.”

This event will take place August 19, 20, and 21 at the RCC Emergency Services Training Center off N. Roberts Avenue in Lumberton.

The specialized hands-on training will include vehicle extrication using the jaws of life. Topics will include grip hoists, vehicle stabilization, horse shoe pin jobs, lifting bags, power tools and use of heavy wreckers.

The Lead Instructor for the class will be Toranze “Toot” Lee with Premier Extrication.

Pre-registration is required as seating will be limited to the first 60 students to enroll. Individuals must be at least 18 years of age to attend. The cost to enroll is $50. To register, please contact Robert Ivey, 910-272-3329, [email protected]