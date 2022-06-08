LUMBERTON — A 36-year-old Rowland man has been charged with first-degree murder after the Tuesday discovery of a body near Rowland.

Cedric Locklear has been charged with first-degree murder, concealing/failing to report a death, altering/destroying and burning of personal property, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The charges come after an investigation of a female “who had not been seen in several days” led to the discovery of a body behind a home on the 2000 block of Cabinet Shop Road near Rowland, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies were told on Tuesday “that a female who had yet to be reported missing may have been murdered.”

The body will be sent to the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death and identity of the person, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Immediate family members have been updated on the status of the investigation but out of respect for the family, we are withholding the name of the deceased until we receive 100% confirmation as to whom the victim is,” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The following agencies assisted in the investigation: North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office, N.C. Trooper’s Association K9 Division and Evans Crossroad Volunteer Fire Department, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.