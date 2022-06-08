RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here approved the purchase of five new police cars Tuesday during a meeting that lasted nearly 46 minutes.

The purchase of five 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles totals $218,312.25 to be paid in five annual payments of $50,000 per year, according to Town Manager David Ashburn. The first note is to be paid in the 2023-24 fiscal budget year.

Mayor Edward Henderson said he would like to see town leaders make more efforts to purchase vehicles in a rotation over the years, so the purchase of fewer cars at a lower cost can be made.

Park improvements

In other business, commissioners approved in a 4-2 vote designating $54,600 for upgrades to the Eighth Avenue park. Commissioner Caroline Sumpter and Mayor Pro Tem Ronnie Patterson voted against the matter.

Mountaire Farms will donate funding towards the cause, but the amount was not known as of Tuesday evening, Ashburn said.

Improvements to the park include placing a fence around the park and an access gate to keep ATVs out, the town manager said. The fence will cost about $24,600, which adds to the $30,000 needed to cover the cost of placing a track at the park.

Henderson also said he’d like to see continued improvements be made to parks “as finances allow.” He also said he’d like to see more enforcement by police concerning operation hours at the parks. The mayor also mentioned the need for new signage at each park.

Commissioner Duron Burney said a rotation should be in place like the former commissioners’ agreement to put $25,000 in parks each year.

“I think we have to skip a rotation, but we will deal with that when we get to it,” Burney said.

FY2022-23 budget

Additionally, commissioners held a public hearing for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget. No one spoke for or against the budget’s adoption during the public hearing.

According to a budget ordinance draft obtained by The Robesonian, the town’s total estimated revenues for FY2022-23 total $4,426,332. The budget ordinance places an appropriation of $2,511,905 for General Government; $1,859,427 for Public Safety; and $55,000 for Non-Departmental Expenses.

A copy of the budget is in the town clerk’s office and is available for public review, Town Finance Director Sharon McFarland told The Robesonian on Wednesday.

The meeting was recessed to June 21 at 6 p.m. for the purposes of revisiting and possibly adopting the budget.

Budget Amendments

Also on Tuesday, commissioners amended the town’s budget to reflect a $2,000 donation towards the Juneteenth Celebration event.

Also included in budget amendments were funds for Eighth Avenue park improvements, purchasing of the new police vehicles and a grant for a fingerprinting machine at the Red Springs Police Department.

Commissioners also approved moving $2,500 into a fundraiser line item for the police department and $12,080.73 into the budget from insurance money to cover a wrecked police vehicle, Ashburn said.

Commissioners Burney and Sumpter voted against accepting the entire list of budget amendments as presented, but did not give a reason for their opposition during the meeting.

